Connie Lowe

Connie Lowe passed away peacefully on March 14, 2020, just at the beginning of the pandemic.

There will be a celebration of Connie's life on Tuesday, October 4 at 11 a.m. at American Lutheran Church. All are welcome to join the family for worship and a lunch following the service.

