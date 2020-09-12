Connie M. Rasky

Connie was enthusiastic about being a part of life, from family occasions, to exercise classes, to politics. She marched, advocated, campaigned, and voted for social justice and equality causes. Connie and Dick testified on behalf of their youngest daughter, Karen, at the Montana Legislature, speaking up for the rights of people with developmental disabilities. Connie served many terms on the Board of Residential Support Services, a local provider of Group Homes.

Connie was a good cook, an avid gardener and she crocheted countless afghans for family and friends. She completed her last afghan for great grandson, Walter, in December of 2018 before failing eyesight made crocheting impossible. Over many years, Connie faithfully sent cards to friends and family for holidays, birthdays and anniversaries, never missing one, and she always included a few dollars as an extra treat. She was a warm and nurturing lover of babies, her own seven, as well as, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Seeing a grandchild, even from a quarantine distance, brightened her up.