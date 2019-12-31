{{featured_button_text}}

Connie Mae Wardell Stoddard went home to the Lord on Oct. 16, 2019, in Billings. Her Memorial Service will be held at the King of Glory Lutheran Church located at 4125 Grand Ave in Billings at 2 p.m. on Jan. 4, 2020.

