Connie Mae Wardell-Stoddard went home to the Lord on Oct. 16, 2019 in Billings. Connie was born on April 3, 1937, in St. Joseph, Missouri, the oldest daughter of Harry Wendell Wardell and Alta Mae (Moulton) Wardell. She spent her earliest years in St. Joseph and then between Grand Island and Omaha, Nebraska during World War II. Connie and her brother Tom spent summers with maternal grandparents Philip and Ruth Moulton in Omaha while their mother cared for twins born two years after Tom. Connie developed an extremely close relationship with her grandfather, who strongly influenced Connie’s interest in government service and community affairs. After the War ended, her family moved several times, finally settling in Billings in 1949.
Connie attended Billings High School, there discovering a talent for and love of drama, speech, and debate. She performed in plays and was a strong contributor to the debate team, later carrying those interests into college. She found she loved working with children, teaching swim lessons for the City of Billings and serving as a YMCA Jr. Camp Counselor during summer breaks. Connie graduated from Billings High School in 1955 as the class valedictorian and won a scholarship to the University of Colorado Boulder. While attending UC Boulder, Connie was the Vice President of a Mock United Nations Assembly, which cemented her passion for political activism and social justice that became a reoccurring theme throughout her life.
In her sophomore year of college, she met and soon thereafter married Robert R. Stoddard, Jr. They moved to Bakersfield, California, where her three sons, Steven, Jeffrey and David were born. In 1967, after oil was discovered in Prudhoe Bay, Alaska, Connie and her family moved to Anchorage as her husband Bob was a career petroleum geologist with Chevron. During that time, Connie completed her Bachelor of Education degree at the University of Alaska, cum laude, majoring in English and minoring in Political Science. She also served as the Anchorage campaign chairwoman for U.S. Senator Ted Stevens; the victorious campaign made Senator Stevens the first Republican senator from Alaska. Following the campaign, Connie served on the Legislative Council for Alaska as a member of the Brookings Institute and became a licensed Realtor, a profession which she would continue in some manner for the remainder of her life.
In 1971, the family moved to the San Francisco Bay Area, where Connie’s real estate career began. In 1976, Connie and Bob divorced. Connie then managed to raise her three sons and blossom in the real estate field. During the 70’s, 80’s, and early 90’s, Connie worked in a variety of roles from Real Estate Broker and business owner, to Senior Loan Officer, to the Director of Government Affairs for the Solano County Realtors Association. She also continued her pursuit of social causes and political involvement, finding ways to marry her love of government, real estate, law and finance to help her community. She was part of the Open Space Action Committee that protected wildlife areas from development. She also helped to create the Solano Affordable Housing Foundation, which provided affordable homes for disadvantaged families to purchase.
Though Connie worked tirelessly at her career and social causes, her first and lifelong priority was her children and later grandchildren. She put tremendous energy, passion and love into raising her sons, making many sacrifices to ensure they developed her values of self-reliance, faith, and compassion for others. In 1996, Connie’s commitment to family brought her back to Billings to be closer to her then elderly parents. Despite the distance from her sons and grandchildren she consistently and frequently visited and contacted them and attended many significant events in their lives.
Upon returning to Billings, Connie continued her real estate career with Coldwell Banker and later transitioned to property management, assuming full time management responsibilities for AJ Ministorage, among others. Connie was very active in Billings becoming a Ruling Elder for First Presbyterian Church, a Member of the MSU Billings Council of Education, a Representative at Large for the Montana Governor’s Board of Realty Regulation, a Board Trustee for the Billings School District Two, a member of the Summit Funding Task Force to help identify funding sources for drug and alcohol treatment programs, a member of the BillingsWorks Workforce Council, a member of the West End Task Force, a member of the Growth Policy Steering Committee, the League of Women Voters, the Billings Senior Citizens Center, a member of P.O.E., and the Zonta Club of Billings. Always an active member of her local church, Connie completed this life as a member of the King of Glory Lutheran Church and was part of the Church’s Pastoral Care Team.
Connie loved the state of Montana, but Billings held a special place in her heart, as did the people she was able to serve in her community. She had a passion for giving and serving others, an amazing intellect, a kind heart, and a solid Montana backbone. Connie is survived by her children Steve (Melinda), Jeff (Sabrina), and Dave (Suzie) Stoddard; grandchildren Amanda, Greg and Mark (Steve), Aubrey, Sierra, and Miranda (Jeff), Ashlie, Nathan, and Charlie (Dave), sister Wenda Morrone (John) of Bozeman, Montana, and brother Wendell Wardell (Kay) of Durham, North Carolina. A Memorial Service for Connie will be held Jan. 4th at 2 p.m. at the King of Glory Lutheran Church in Billings, Montana. Connie’s ashes will be buried with her parents at the Mountview Cemetery.
