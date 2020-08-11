Connie Marie Treible

She was born Nov. 26, 1947, to Vern and Rose Anderson in Roundup. She spent her early childhood around Midwest, Wyoming, where Vern worked for Amerada Oil Co. In 1959, the family moved to Amerada's Oil camp west of Melstone. She attended school in the nearby town of Musselshell where she met and married her high school sweetheart Merlin Treible. Upon his return from Vietnam, the couple settled in Melstone where she lived until moving to Roundup in 1987.

Connie spent many years cooking in restaurants in Melstone and Roundup where she had the opportunity to meet and befriend countless people. She literally lived the old adage 'that a stranger was just a friend you hadn't met yet'. Connie had a huge heart that touched everyone she met. Her heart was bigger than her little body that held it. She was always there with a kind word, open arms, with a hug and sending cards to everyone to show she cared. Connie was quick to bring food or gifts to her friends and any hardship or illness in anyone's family was also hers. She would worry, pray for and do anything that she possibly could for anyone in need. She was a friend, mentor, big sister, aunt, or grandma to the entire community.