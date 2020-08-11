You have permission to edit this article.
Connie Marie Treible passed away at her home in Roundup on July 30, 2020, after a short illness.

She was born Nov. 26, 1947, to Vern and Rose Anderson in Roundup. She spent her early childhood around Midwest, Wyoming, where Vern worked for Amerada Oil Co. In 1959, the family moved to Amerada's Oil camp west of Melstone. She attended school in the nearby town of Musselshell where she met and married her high school sweetheart Merlin Treible. Upon his return from Vietnam, the couple settled in Melstone where she lived until moving to Roundup in 1987.

Connie spent many years cooking in restaurants in Melstone and Roundup where she had the opportunity to meet and befriend countless people. She literally lived the old adage 'that a stranger was just a friend you hadn't met yet'. Connie had a huge heart that touched everyone she met. Her heart was bigger than her little body that held it. She was always there with a kind word, open arms, with a hug and sending cards to everyone to show she cared. Connie was quick to bring food or gifts to her friends and any hardship or illness in anyone's family was also hers. She would worry, pray for and do anything that she possibly could for anyone in need. She was a friend, mentor, big sister, aunt, or grandma to the entire community.

Connie is survived by husband Merlin and son Ed of Musselshell, daughter De De and son-in-law Mike of Bozeman, grandchildren Stephen & Kylee of Bozeman, Rachelle & husband Will, and great-grandchildren Marlie, Jack and McKenna of Fairfield, sister Verna & husband Steve of Hamilton and family, beloved Uncle Harold and Aunt Sharon, Dennis & family, Sheryl, Sarah, Sheila, DeAnna (who were like her little sisters) and their families, numerous cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Vern & Rose Anderson and many numerous relatives and friends.

She was loved by everyone that knew her and will be missed by all. She leaves a hole in the entire community that can never be filled. An angel on earth and an angel in heaven.

The family will host a memorial to honor her at a later date.

