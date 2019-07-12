{{featured_button_text}}
Connie Renee Lowe(Chatham)

BASIN, WY — Connie Renee (Chatham) Lowe, 63 years of age, passed away peacefully on Wednesday morning at 5:30 a.m. at her home in Basin, WY. The memorial service will take place on Monday, July 15, at 2:00 p.m., at the First Crow Indian Baptist Church 587 Medicine Horse Road Lodge Grass, MT 59050. There will be a pot luck reception after the service (please bring food/drinks). If you would like to send flowers, please send them to the church on Monday.

She is survived by her husband, Bruce Lowe; daughter, Deanna; sisters Sherri and Rachel; brother, Richard; and all her grandchildren.

