Connie Renee Lowe(Chatham)

BASIN, WY — Connie Renee (Chatham) Lowe, 63 years of age, passed away peacefully on Wednesday morning at 5:30 a.m. at her home in Basin, WY. The memorial service will take place on Monday, July 15, at 2:00 p.m., at the First Crow Indian Baptist Church 587 Medicine Horse Road Lodge Grass, MT 59050. There will be a pot luck reception after the service (please bring food/drinks). If you would like to send flowers, please send them to the church on Monday.
She is survived by her husband, Bruce Lowe; daughter, Deanna; sisters Sherri and Rachel; brother, Richard; and all her grandchildren.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.