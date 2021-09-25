1926 - 2021

Constance (Connie) Terry left this world on the evening of Sept. 22, 2021 at home and surrounded by her family. Her passing was peaceful. Those that knew her were blessed and she will be forever missed.

Connie Terry first blessed this world in the early morning of July 17, 1926. She was the second child of Frank Arthur and Marjorie (Frow) Whitmus. The family later increased in size to a total of 11 children. The family farmed the homestead near Vida, Montana. They were a family of the Depression. Poor in cash but rich in love. Connie loved that time growing up on the farm with her parents and the lively crew of brothers and sisters. They were full of mischief, laughter, and life.