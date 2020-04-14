Coralie G. Tesch
0 entries

Coralie G. Tesch

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Coralie G. Tesch, 66, of Hardin passed away on April 13, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her husband of 30 years, Vern; her son, daughter-in-law, and granddaughter, Thomas, Tara, and Zoe Kirschenmann of Billings daughter Jessica Kirschenmann of Billings; brother and sister-in-law Dale and Diane Jones of Heimit, California; sister-in-law Vicky Maurer of Dutton; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Lyall and Kathy Tesch of Great Falls; and sister-in-law and brother-in-law Cynde and Gary Jacobsen of Fairbanks, Alaska. She also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews.

At her request, no services are planned. A private family gathering will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by Cremation & Funeral Gallery. Please visit www.cfgbillings.com to leave condolences for the family.

To plant a tree in memory of Coralie Tesch as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News