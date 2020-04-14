Coralie G. Tesch, 66, of Hardin passed away on April 13, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her husband of 30 years, Vern; her son, daughter-in-law, and granddaughter, Thomas, Tara, and Zoe Kirschenmann of Billings daughter Jessica Kirschenmann of Billings; brother and sister-in-law Dale and Diane Jones of Heimit, California; sister-in-law Vicky Maurer of Dutton; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Lyall and Kathy Tesch of Great Falls; and sister-in-law and brother-in-law Cynde and Gary Jacobsen of Fairbanks, Alaska. She also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews.