 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Corbin Riley Castagneto
0 entries

Corbin Riley Castagneto

  • 0
Corbin Riley Castagneto

On the morning of Jan. 12, Corbin Riley Castagneto passed away unexpectedly, while sick with Covid at the age of 24.

Corbin, originally from Billings, Montana moved to Ohatchee, Alabama to spend time with his great aunt and uncle Gena and Sam Capps. Corbin's free time from work was spent fishing, helping with all the animals on the farm, spending time with family and playing video games online with his little brother and younger cousin, sometimes into the early hours of the morning.

Corbin is survived by his parents: Nikole and Ryan Filz; father: Ramon and wife Kim Pickard; Ramon's parents: Patricia Hearn and Ramon Pickard, Sr; little brother River and big sister Kayla; the aforementioned great aunt and uncle; grandparents: Joyce and Richard Trusty, Karen Hanchar and Tim Filz; and many close immediate family.

A celebration of life will occur in Billings at a later date. Fly Corbin you are free.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News