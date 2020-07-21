Corey Justin Huff
Thursday, July 9, 2020, Corey Justin Huff, 45, died after a long battle with cancer. Cremation has taken place and we will scatter his ashes near the Huff family cabin on July 24th. More info is available on the Smith Funeral Chapel website.

