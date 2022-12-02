Corinne Redden Buechler, 89, of Hardin, Montana passed away peacefully at Big Horn County Memorial Hospital on December 1. She was born April 30, 1933, to William Redden, Sr. and Elizabeth Sucher Redden at their family home east of Hardin. She attended Hardin schools and graduated from Hardin High School. Corinne married Tony Buechler on February 14, 1953, in Billings. They spent the beginning years of their marriage at the Dugout camp in Sarpy Hills. They made their family home three miles east of Hardin on the Little Horn River. Together they had three children, Carl, Allen and Mae.

Corrine was a homemaker who also worked as a legal secretary and a deputy clerk of the District Court. She was a devout Catholic, going so far as to riding her horse nine miles to catch a ride to church. She was a longtime member of the Catholic Daughters. She was the heart of our family; all holiday gatherings were hosted by her. She also opened her home to care for any and all in need. She was a terrific cook who always had a hot meal ready for her family. She will be greatly missed.

Corinne was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Tony, her parents, her siblings, and one grandchild, Randy Stimpson. Her survivors include her children Carl (Britta) Buechler, Allen (Pam) Buechler, and Mae (Evan) Stimpson; her grandchildren, Tycona, Jessie, Jamie, Allie, Jessica, Seth and Cole; brothers, Ernie (Barb) Redden and Dennis (Judy) Redden; and sisters, Betty Feller and Pearl (Bob) Vandersloot.

Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, December 7, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Hardin, at 11:30 a.m. Burial will follow at the Fairview Cemetery. A visitation will be held Tuesday, December 6 at 10 a.m. and rosary will be recited at 1:30 p.m. at the Bullis Funeral Chapel. Bullis Mortuary has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.