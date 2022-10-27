Corky (Marilyn) Parker Wren, 80, was born Sept. 7, 1942 in Bridger, MT and died Sept. 15 in Lynden, WA. She graduated from Bridger High School in 1960 and studied Art at Montana State College in Bozeman. She married David Wren in 1962.
After retiring from the U.S. Customs Service, Corky pursued a variety of creative interests. She was an award-winning designer of miniature scenes and dioramas, a collector of antique miniature wood stoves, a landscaper and apple tree grafter, and a dedicated researcher of her favorite historic site, Berthusen Park. Her curiosity drove her to learn new skills such as welding, tractor operation, and auto mechanics during retirement. She was still working on restoring a 1980 Chevy Luv, right down to wiring diagrams and upholstery. Corky’s pride and joy was her bright yellow Mustang convertible, which earned her more than one speed warning (but never a ticket) from the local police.
Corky was preceded in death by her parents, Toots and Dude Parker, and her daughter, April Wren. Her lifelong friend and former husband Dave Wren passed just 3 days after Corky. She is survived by sister Jean Zier of Deaver, WY; son Douglas (Ranae) Parker and grandsons Coram and Canon Parker of Billings, MT; cousin and childhood playmate Sue Schwend of Roberts, MT; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews; and her special friend Jimmy Bux.
Corky will be interred in a private family ceremony at Bridger Cemetery.
