Corky (Marilyn) Parker Wren

After retiring from the U.S. Customs Service, Corky pursued a variety of creative interests. She was an award-winning designer of miniature scenes and dioramas, a collector of antique miniature wood stoves, a landscaper and apple tree grafter, and a dedicated researcher of her favorite historic site, Berthusen Park. Her curiosity drove her to learn new skills such as welding, tractor operation, and auto mechanics during retirement. She was still working on restoring a 1980 Chevy Luv, right down to wiring diagrams and upholstery. Corky’s pride and joy was her bright yellow Mustang convertible, which earned her more than one speed warning (but never a ticket) from the local police.