Corporal Daniel Laird was born to Roy and Sally Laird in Billings March 14, 1966. He passed away peacefully at Riverstone Hospice House on July 13, 2019. He was a beloved son and brother, a proud marine, an awesome uncle, a hilarious cousin, and a true friend. He will be greatly missed. Services will be held at Laurel Church of the Nazarene on Thursday July 25. Internment will follow at Yellowstone National Cemetery.

