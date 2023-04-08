Corrine (Cory) Crosser Wilson, died March 27, 2023, at her home with her family by her side. She was 69 years young when cancer took her. Cory was an amazing wife, mother, and grandmother along with her very close friends from her 30 years of service at the BLM. Cory enjoyed cooking fabulous meals for any occasion, she was an immaculate housekeeper, gardener, photographer, a very caring and giving person. All holidays were special to Cory which gave her the opportunity to spoil her family with friends with gifts.
Cory was a very private person who did not want her family to make a fuss over her passing. We plan on a private Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. In Cory's memory, please enjoy a home cooked meal with your family and friends just as she too enjoyed. We all love and miss you Cory.
