On January 9, a most special soul left this world far too soon. Daughter, sister, soulmate, and so much more than the word 'friend' could ever capture.

Corrine Elizabeth Moffet, 1.23.85 – 1.09.23.

Those who knew Cori, knew she was born here, attended Elder Grove School, and graduated from West High here in Billings, Montana.

Some people collect coins or stamps, in her 37 years on this earth, Cori collected dear forever friends, hugs, and much love. Lucky enough to work with her for a few years at our business, Sunday was always 'fun day' and her circle of friends grew even wider. Cori went on to the profession of pipe insulator, climbing dangerous towers to repair and replace insulation in extreme heat and cold. Working as hard as any man, Cori suited up and showed up, no matter what mischief she may have enjoyed the night before.

Cori swung from the stars. She lit up the sky. She lived by her own rules with no apologies. She was a genuine, truly one-of-a-kind, giant hearted soul. She touched all who knew and loved her with warmth, caring, and the best hugs ever.

But most importantly in this life, everyone Cori loved, she loved fiercely.

From the time Cori was born, she made us laugh, yes, even in her highchair. Funny faces and noises . . .skits with characters she made up . . .there wasn't much that Cori didn't find humor in and no-one was safe from her teasing and favorite nick-names. Her 'Cori-isms' are many.

Cori loved adventure, especially outdoors. To say she was an avid fisherman, is an understatement. Growing up, if only one fish was caught, it was by Cori. If many fish were caught by all, she caught the most. It was a past-time she adored and thanks to her loving (and patient) partner, Jim, she caught many a fish with him throughout her adult life.

The outpouring of love since Cori passed is a testament to how many lives she touched. She leaves us all behind, but she is also with us all: the love of Cori's life - Jim Wheat, Mother & Step-Father - Gayle and Rob Smith, Father & Step-Mother - Will and Sophia Moffet, Brother - Charlie & Wife, Rikki Moffet, Maternal Grandmother – Evelyn Moffet, niece and nephew - Morgan and Beau Moffet, two bonus sisters and a bonus brother - Mandi, Ashley, (Hartse) & Robbie Smith.

A Celebration of Cori's Life will be held at the Knights of Columbus on Monday, February 6, at 3 p.m.

"And Music Was Her Name" Sweet dreams 'til sunbeams find you, Sweet dreams that leave all worries far behind you, But in your dreams, whatever they be, Dream a little dream of me.