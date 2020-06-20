Court Elliot Ball was born Nov. 25, 1942, in Palo Alto, California. His family moved to Billings when he was 3, where his brother, Craig, was born in 1947.
In high school, Court participated in football, track and field, the acapella choir, and had roles in the musical ‘Oklahoma' and play ‘Our Town.' Court graduated from Senior High in 1961. He enjoyed racing his MG and proudly took first place in the Black Otter Hill Climb in 1961. He started his undergraduate degree at Eastern Montana College, and finished the program at the University of Montana; he graduated from Law School in Missoula, and has been a Griz fan ever since. He passed the bar exam in 1969. He started practicing law that same year with Tom Towe, and eventually formed the law firm of Towe, Neely, and Ball in 1971.
He married the love of his life, Bonnie Coffman, on June 11, 1977. His four children, Curtis, Kevin, Courtney and Kyle, were his pride and joy. Spending time in ‘God's Country,' either hunting, fishing or hiking, created priceless memories. Playing cards or a game of checkers with his grandkids, enjoying a meal with those he loved, gardening, traveling, trips to a cabin, and looking at trail cam pictures with Kyle, all tickled his fancy. He was a friend to all.
Court will be remembered by his baritone voice, quick wit, love of puns, sage wisdom, and his level-headedness and decisiveness. He had a passion for the law, and practiced up until the end of his life. Court loved the Lord, which gave him and his family great comfort and peace, especially in his last days. Court fought valiantly in his later years; he amazed so many with his will to live, and his fight through physical ailments that would have defeated many of us. Unfortunately, end stage heart failure ended up taking Court from us far too early.
He passed away peacefully, at the age of 77, at home on June 14, 2020, surrounded by family. While he leaves a huge hole in our lives, he leaves an equally large legacy. We love you to the moon and back.
He is preceded in death by his dad, Marvin Ball; his mom, Ruth Love Fly Ball; and his brother, Craig Ball. He is survived by his wife, Bonnie Ball; his four kids, Curtis Ball, Kevin Ball (Kristie), Courtney Hill (Toby) and Kyle Ball (Karin); along with 10 grandchildren, Kayla, Kassidy and Kaden Ball, Ashley Nelson and Kameron Ball, Easton, Hadley and Remi Hill, and Elliot and Jane Ball; and one great-grandchild, Demri Nelson.
A celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 23, at Faith Chapel, 517 Shiloh Road, in Billings. The family would like to invite you to a lunch reception following the funeral. Interment will follow at Mountview Cemetery, in Billings.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to World Vision.
Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.