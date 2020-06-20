× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Court Elliot Ball was born Nov. 25, 1942, in Palo Alto, California. His family moved to Billings when he was 3, where his brother, Craig, was born in 1947.

In high school, Court participated in football, track and field, the acapella choir, and had roles in the musical ‘Oklahoma' and play ‘Our Town.' Court graduated from Senior High in 1961. He enjoyed racing his MG and proudly took first place in the Black Otter Hill Climb in 1961. He started his undergraduate degree at Eastern Montana College, and finished the program at the University of Montana; he graduated from Law School in Missoula, and has been a Griz fan ever since. He passed the bar exam in 1969. He started practicing law that same year with Tom Towe, and eventually formed the law firm of Towe, Neely, and Ball in 1971.

He married the love of his life, Bonnie Coffman, on June 11, 1977. His four children, Curtis, Kevin, Courtney and Kyle, were his pride and joy. Spending time in ‘God's Country,' either hunting, fishing or hiking, created priceless memories. Playing cards or a game of checkers with his grandkids, enjoying a meal with those he loved, gardening, traveling, trips to a cabin, and looking at trail cam pictures with Kyle, all tickled his fancy. He was a friend to all.