Craig F. Lawson passed away on Oct. 12, 2021. On June 11, 1953 Craig was born to Phyllis and James Lawson, in Kenmare, ND. He graduated from Billings Senior High in 1971. Craig served in the US Army from 1971 - 1974. He married his true love Kris in 1979. Together they raised two amazing boys, Matthew and Mitchell. Craig worked for US Postal Service for 35 years as a mail carrier, a job he really enjoyed. The family is planning a memorial service to be held in the summer. Please visit www.cfgbillings.com for full obituary and service information.