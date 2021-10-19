Craig F. Lawson passed away on Oct. 12, 2021. On June 11, 1953 Craig was born to Phyllis and James Lawson, in Kenmare, ND. He graduated from Billings Senior High in 1971. Craig served in the US Army from 1971 - 1974. He married his true love Kris in 1979. Together they raised two amazing boys, Matthew and Mitchell. Craig worked for US Postal Service for 35 years as a mail carrier, a job he really enjoyed. The family is planning a memorial service to be held in the summer. Please visit www.cfgbillings.com for full obituary and service information.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.