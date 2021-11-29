Craig James Crandell, 69, of Scobey, MT formerly of Peerless and Opheim, passed away in his home in on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021.There will be a celebration of Craig's life on Saturday, Dec. 4th at high noon at the Saddle Club in Scobey. Please come for food and refreshments. The family would like to invite friends to come and find any of them throughout the celebration to share your own stories of Craig and to feel free to come and go as you please.