 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Craig Kolstad

  • 0
Craig Kolstad

Craig Kolstad, loving son, brother and friend, passed away Sunday, Dec. 11, at Billings Clinic. He was 67.

He is survived by his mother Alice and two brothers, Curt and Don.

Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Special K Ranch.

For the full obituary, please visit www.michelottisawyers.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Survey: Holiday shopping can feel like a treasure hunt

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News