Craig Kolstad, loving son, brother and friend, passed away Sunday, Dec. 11, at Billings Clinic. He was 67.

He is survived by his mother Alice and two brothers, Curt and Don.

Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Special K Ranch.

For the full obituary, please visit www.michelottisawyers.com.