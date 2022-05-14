 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Craig Robert Hunter

On May 2, our bellowed son, brother, uncle and friend passed away peacefully at Riverstone Hospice at the age of 62 from glioblastoma brain cancer. Cremation has taken place and there will be a celebration of his life at a later date. For a full obituary or to leave condolences, visit

www.cfgbillings.com.

