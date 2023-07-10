Cullen James Meland, loving son, grandson and big brother, tragically passed away on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at the age of 2 in Fort Peck.

He would've been celebrating his 2nd birthday the following Thursday, July 13.

He was born to Braden and Bethany Meland on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. Cullen had recently traveled down to Denver to welcome his baby sister Macie Lynn Meland on June 19, 2023.

Cullen loved playing outside with chalk and bubbles. He enjoyed riding on the 4-wheeler and side-by-side with his Dad and Papa. Cullen also loved to snuggle up with his blanket (his night-night) right next to mom to watch Winnie the Pooh, Toy Story or Monsters Inc. He loved his baby sister and was so excited to meet her that he picked out a special stuffed animal. Cullen was so eager to give "his baby" her gift.

Anyone who met Cullen saw his sweet smile. He may have been shy at first, but you left having a new friend who would give you a hug and maybe even blow you a kiss. Cullen was full of life and so much love. He knew he was loved by many. He brought joy to all those he came across. Though he is no longer here on earth with us, we know he is safe in the arms of our Savior. We are eager to see him again one day.

He is survived by his parents, Braden and Bethany Meland, and baby sister, Macie Meland; his grandparents, Randy Brown and James and Christi Meland; his aunts, Emily Brown and Sarah Brown, and his aunt and uncle, Kelsie and Reid Robison; his great-grandparents, Vanessa Boan, Carol Brown, Tom and Linda Stathos, and Larry and Debby Meland.

He is preceded in death by his grandmother, Candace Brown; his great-grandmother, Rogene Stathos; and his great-grandfathers, Jim Boan and Howard Brown.

A funeral service will be held in his honor at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, at Cornerstone Community Church, 4525 Grand Ave., in Billings.

Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.