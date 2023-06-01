Jesus came and took our loving son, brother and friend home on Friday, May 26, 2023.

Curt was born to Ray and Alice Kolstad on Jan. 31, 1958, in Billings, where he resided his entire life. He was the middle of three sons.

Curt attended school at Billings Senior High and worked various jobs, including Rosco Steel and Yellowstone Electric.

Enjoying the Montana outdoors, his passions included fishing, hunting and exploring nature. He also had an early interest in stamp collecting and restoring old furniture. He also found peace in reading his Bible and daily devotionals.

Curt is preceded in death by his dad, Ray; older brother, Craig; grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and second cousins, and they were there to greet him in heaven. Curt is survived by his mom, Alice; and brother, Don.

Curt will be dearly missed but kept alive in our memories for all time. He was a man of faith, and we know his spirit is now in heaven, where he has a new body with no limitations.

A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 6, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave.