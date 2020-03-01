Curtis A. Van Luchene

Curt was a true music lover. He had a vast array of CDs and never missed a chance to hear live, local music. He was a fan of the Billings Summer Jazz Festival. He also loved concerts and got the chance to see both the Eagles and Paul McCartney live in concert. Until his health declined, he could always be seen on the dance floor at Alive after Five or Tiny’s Tavern.

Curt passed away on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, after his decades-long battle with health issues.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Rosa, who passed on Sept. 10, 2017; and his brother, Keith, who passed on Oct. 30, 1984. He is survived by his father, Richard Van Luchene; his sons, Vance (Kara) and Travis (Alexandria Higareda) Van Luchene; his grandsons, Elliot and Peter Van Luchene and Ryan Barnhart; his brother, Craig (Carolyn) Van Luchene; and his nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.

Visitation will from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave. A funeral mass will be at 11 a.m. Friday, March 6, at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 717 18th St. West, with burial immediately following at Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation, https://www.parkinson.org/.

Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.

