Curtis A. Van Luchene

Curtis August Van Luchene was born July 22, 1961, in Billings. Curt was the oldest child of Richard and Margaret Rose (Rosa) Brinkle Van Luchene. He graduated in 1979 from Billings West High School.
Curt attended Montana State University in Bozeman, then Spokane Community College, graduating in 1988 with an Associate of Applied Science in Biomedical Equipment Technology. Other than his time attending college in Spokane, Curt lived in Billings. He thoroughly loved his hometown.
Curt was employed by Patterson Dental, where he worked on dental equipment. He later worked for Daytex-Ohmeda as a technician on the anesthesia equipment. He loved his work and made lifelong friends at these jobs.
Curt loved the outdoors, assembling models and spending time with his dogs. He especially enjoyed fishing and rafting down the Stillwater with friends and family. He earned the name Captain Curt from all his trips on the water.
As a young adult, he spent several years playing basketball in the Billings City League. Later in life, he enjoyed attending Mustangs games. He was a huge Peyton Manning fan.
You have free articles remaining.
Curt was the proud father of two sons, Vance William and Travis Curtis Van Luchene. He loved watching his boys play sports. He was thrilled when he became a grandfather to grandsons Elliot and Peter Van Luchene.
Curt was a true music lover. He had a vast array of CDs and never missed a chance to hear live, local music. He was a fan of the Billings Summer Jazz Festival. He also loved concerts and got the chance to see both the Eagles and Paul McCartney live in concert. Until his health declined, he could always be seen on the dance floor at Alive after Five or Tiny’s Tavern.
Curt passed away on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, after his decades-long battle with health issues.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Rosa, who passed on Sept. 10, 2017; and his brother, Keith, who passed on Oct. 30, 1984. He is survived by his father, Richard Van Luchene; his sons, Vance (Kara) and Travis (Alexandria Higareda) Van Luchene; his grandsons, Elliot and Peter Van Luchene and Ryan Barnhart; his brother, Craig (Carolyn) Van Luchene; and his nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.
Visitation will from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at Michelotti-Sawyers Mortuary, 1001 Alderson Ave. A funeral mass will be at 11 a.m. Friday, March 6, at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 717 18th St. West, with burial immediately following at Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation, https://www.parkinson.org/.
Condolences may be made at www.michelottisawyers.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.