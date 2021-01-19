Curtis Vernon Wilson

Oct. 21, 1929–Dec. 16, 2020

Rock Hill, South Carolina - Curtis Vernon Wilson passed away Dec. 16, 2020 after a brief illness. He was surrounded by his family and received care from Piedmont Medical Center.

Born in Westbrook, Minnesota on Oct. 21, 1929, he was the son of the late Oren Wilson and Jane Gladys Faulkner Wilson. He was a graduate of Westbrook High School and earned his B.A. English from Black Hills State College. He enlisted in the Navy Sept. 10, 1948, served in the Korean War and honorably discharged August 20,1952 as a Petty Officer Third Class, Radarman. In 1955, he married Edna Louise Weaver in Walnut Grove, MN and they remained married until her death in 1996.

In 1964 they moved to Ekalaka, Montana where he taught English and was the school Librarian for 22 years at Carter County High School. He also owned a welding and radiator shop for many years. He retired from teaching in 1986.