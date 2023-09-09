We shared goodbyes to our beloved husband, father, and grandfather at home on August 8, 2023.

On October 1, 1945, Curt was born to parents Odway and Bud Durfey and grew up in Richey, Montana. He graduated from high school in 1963.

Curt enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1967 and his last service assignment was Cam Rahn Bay, Vietnam. He was absolutely passionate about his U.S. Navy service with memorabilia throughout our home.

He met his wife, Karen, at the wedding of her brother and his sister. After dating for 5 years, they were married 48 years "til death do us part." Curt's love of knowledge motivated him to earn his Bachelor's Degree in History in 1991 from Eastern Montana College. He was a mystery book lover, a master of landscaping and gardening and also a talented builder of car or plane models - especially WWII.

He enjoyed crossword puzzles and he could build or repair anything. Pets always ran the Durfey household. There was always a kitty napping with him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Ellen Battin, and brother-in-law, Jim Kuhl.

Survivors include his wife Karen, daughter Kathy Terry (Rob), Dennis FitzGerald II, granddaughters Katrina and Julianne Terry, niece Jody Kuhl (Billie Bickel) and cousin Kristie Lobdell (Larry).

A graveside service with full military honors will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens on September 28th at 2:00 pm. Reception to follow at Billings First Congregational church.

If you desire to celebrate his life with a memorial, please donate to Billings First Congregational United Church of Christ at 310 North 27th Street, Billings, MT 59101 or Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter 1735 Monad Road, Billings, Montana, 59101.