{{featured_button_text}}

Cynthia Ann Harper, 62, passed away on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019.

Cynthia was born July 7, 1957 in Billings. She is survived by her husband Michael, son Nicholas (Veronica), daughter Carrie (Brian), grandchildren Donald, Kaylee, Brice, Cordel, and Isis, and her immediate family.

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

Service will be held 10 A.M., Tuesday, Nov. 19 at Smith Downtown Chapel. Condolences may be left for the family at smithfuneralchapels.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Cynthia Harper as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load entries