Cynthia Sue (Eder) Erfle
Cynthia Sue (Eder) Erfle of Rapelje, MT passed away on Nov. 16, 2021 at Billings Clinic with her family by her side. In a final act of selflessness, she was an organ donor.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Nov. 22, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Rapelje School Gymnasium with a luncheon to follow.

To view the complete obituary, please visit the Smith Funeral Chapels website at www.smithfuneralchapels.com.

