BOZEMAN—Cynthia Suzanne Marlenee of Bozeman, MT passed away peacefully in her sleep while living at The Springs in Bozeman after a short battle with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy on August 22, 2023. She was under the care of Stillwater Hospice. Cindy was born to Leonard and Therese Tiemann in Saint Paul, MT on October 6, 1950. She attended Highland Park High School in Saint Paul, meeting many dear friends. Cindy had eight siblings including her twin sister, Linda. They were the oldest followed by, John Tiemann (Liz), Mary Tiemann (Joe), Tom Tiemann (Kathy), Paul Tiemann (Karen), Peggy O’Boyle (Brian), Bruce Tiemann (Bobbie), Laurie Farrington (Kip).

She was involved in many activities both in high school and at home helping to care for her younger brothers and sisters. After graduation, Cindy married Rick Peters. They divorced and Cindy moved to Scobey, MT where she met her soulmate, Ron Marlenee. Cindy became instrumental in helping elect Ron to the United States Congress in 1976. In 1978, they married and together they started an adventurous life where she became his wife, political partner, and best hunting and fishing buddy. With Ron, Cindy also became a mom to Ron’s four children: Michael Marlenee, Sheila Wolff (Dennis), Casey Marlenee (Pam), and Allison Helland (Pete).

Cindy became a voice to be heard in Washington, DC as she became the Founder of the Sportsman National Congressional Caucus and served as the second Chairman. Cindy worked as a legislative lobbyist for Safari Club International alongside her husband, Ron, after he left Congress in 1992. Cindy was an avid hunter and fisherwoman. Her connections with SCI (Safari Club International) enabled her to travel the world. Her most memorable destination was Scotland with Ron and Cindy’s good friends, Pat and Ginger Povah. They brought home two beautiful stag mounts that proudly adorn their home. When she wasn’t filling her hunting tags she loved spending time at her favorite place in the world, their home in the mountains entertaining and enjoying her numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Cindy was a great cook and loved the holidays. She would always have her house decorated for all to enjoy. The Christmas trees were handpicked, cut and hauled home by Ron and Cindy with the help of kids and grandkids. The trees were always beautifully decorated with handmade and special ornaments. This will always be a sweet memory for her family of how she always made Christmas special.

Cindy is preceded in death by her husband, Ron; parents, Leonard and Therese; stepson, Michael; brother, John; nephew, Rory; grandchild, Jacob and great-grandchild, Ryder. Surviving family members: Sheila, Casey, and Allison; siblings: Linda, Mary, Tom, Paul, Peggy, Bruce and Laurie. Cindy has eight grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Cindy always had a smile for everyone and an uncanny ability to see the rainbow through the storm. Cindy was an inspiration to her sisters and women in general. A private viewing for family and close friends is scheduled. Cindy’s wish was to be cremated. A Celebration of Life in Montana and another in Minnesota will be set at a later date. Please refer to dokkennelson.com for upcoming information. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to CurePSP.org or Stillwater Hospice. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service.