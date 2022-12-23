 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Billings Gazette is partnering with Mountain Health CO-OP who is sponsoring 1,500 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Dale A. Lamphear

  • 0
Dale A. Lamphear

Dale A. Lamphear passed away December 14, at age 96. Dale was born on April 26, 1926 in Wausau, WI to Neil & Olive Lamphear. He was the 5th of 6 children in the family.

In 1944 he joined the Navy in WWII and served on the USS Pennsylvania battleship. He worked for the Great Northen (Burlington Northern Sante Fe) railroad for 37 years and retired in Laurel, MT.

He is survived by his wife, Emma of 74 years, their 5 children; Dale (Victoria) Phoenix, AZ, Rod (Beth) Bozeman, MT, Debra (Scott Smith) Missoula, MT, Lori (Eric Anderson) Boise, ID, Mike (Kim) Laurel, MT; and 8 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. He was always helping others, loved his family and the outdoors, fishing, camping, hunting.

He lived in Plentywood for a time and was mayor for 7 years. He was a commander, honor guard, post treasurer with the VFW, board member SEG credit union and always tinkering at his work bench.

Dad, you have the love of your family, will be remembered and greatly missed.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Colleges and universities ban TikTok on campuses across the US

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News