Dale A. Lamphear passed away December 14, at age 96. Dale was born on April 26, 1926 in Wausau, WI to Neil & Olive Lamphear. He was the 5th of 6 children in the family.
In 1944 he joined the Navy in WWII and served on the USS Pennsylvania battleship. He worked for the Great Northen (Burlington Northern Sante Fe) railroad for 37 years and retired in Laurel, MT.
He is survived by his wife, Emma of 74 years, their 5 children; Dale (Victoria) Phoenix, AZ, Rod (Beth) Bozeman, MT, Debra (Scott Smith) Missoula, MT, Lori (Eric Anderson) Boise, ID, Mike (Kim) Laurel, MT; and 8 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. He was always helping others, loved his family and the outdoors, fishing, camping, hunting.
He lived in Plentywood for a time and was mayor for 7 years. He was a commander, honor guard, post treasurer with the VFW, board member SEG credit union and always tinkering at his work bench.
Dad, you have the love of your family, will be remembered and greatly missed.
