Funeral Services for Dale Boggs, 65, of Baker will be 1 p.m., Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 at Stevenson Funeral Home in Ekalaka with Pastor Jim Biswell officiating. Burial will follow at the Beaverlodge Cemetery.
Visitation for Dale will be from 4 – 6 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 30, at Stevenson Funeral Home in Baker with a prayer service being held at 6 pm.
Visitation will continue on Friday one hour prior to the service at Stevenson Funeral Home in Ekalaka.
Dale passed away Friday, Sept. 24, 2021 at his home in Baker.
