Dale Charles Clifton, 75, passed away on October 22, 2019, in Billings. He was born on August 8, 1944, to Carl William Clifton and Evelyn Almira (Gunderson) Clifton.
In high school, Dale played the saxophone and later played the organ. He served in the US Navy from 1963 to 1967. He was a farmer and owned and operated Dale's Welding.
He was preceded in death by his dad Carl Clifton; mom Evelyn Clifton and brother Milton (Bud) Clifton.
You have free articles remaining.
He is survived by his siblings; Duane (Marcy) Clifton of Apache Junction, Arizona; Norma (Kent) Taylor of Tucson, Arizona; Susan (Jay) VandenBoom of Powell, Wyoming; Butch (Anna) Clifton of Powell, Wyoming; Nancy (Bruce Given) Newton of Fallon, Nevada; Karen (Dennis) Kunkel of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; and Julie (Don) Collingwood of Shell, Wyoming.
He is also survived by his son Rick (Lisa) Clifton of Nine Mile Falls, Washington and daughter Amy (Anthony) Aguirre of Powell, Wyoming; grandchildren Nikkole Clifton of Spokane, Washington; Jadyn Clifton of Nine Mile Falls, Washington; Alex, Aspen, Ashlyn, Asher and Anne Aguirre of Powell; great-granddaughter Kourtney Clifton of Spokane, Washington, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends, too numerous to mention.
Services are to be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at the Yellowstone Building on the Northwest College campus in Powell, Wyoming. In lieu of flowers, his family asks friends to please visit with a veteran, take them to lunch and thank them for their service. Donations can also be made in Dale's name to the Honor Guard in Powell, Wyoming.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.