Dale Edward ‘Ed’ Fredericks, 54, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes while at work in Helena on Oct. 24, 2019. Cremation has taken place.

A Memorial service in Helena is pending upon finalization of arrangements. A Celebration of Life service is being planned by the family for next spring with details to be announced closer to the date.

An Obituary announcement will appear in the Yellowstone County News next week. Please check YCN website for further information.

