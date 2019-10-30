Dale Edward ‘Ed’ Fredericks, 54, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes while at work in Helena on Oct. 24, 2019. Cremation has taken place.
A Memorial service in Helena is pending upon finalization of arrangements. A Celebration of Life service is being planned by the family for next spring with details to be announced closer to the date.
You have free articles remaining.
An Obituary announcement will appear in the Yellowstone County News next week. Please check YCN website for further information.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.