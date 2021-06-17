Dale G. Ketola, 65, was called home and brassed out for the last time on June 9, 2021. He was born on Dec. 22, 1955, to Kenneth W. Ketola and Joyce A. Ketola (Lancour) of Gwinn, Michigan and graduated from Ishpeming High School, Class of 1974, in Michigan's Upper Peninsula.

Dale enjoyed outdoor activities including: hunting, fishing, and camping. He was an avid NASCAR fan, and he attended various races throughout his years. Dale loved spending time with family, especially his two sons, eight grandchildren, life companion, and dog. He had a passion for mining; he began his career in the underground mines of the Silver Valley in North Idaho. He also worked at various mines such as Pogo in Alaska and two dam jobs in Washington and Oregon. However, he spent the majority of his career at the Stillwater Mine.

Dale is survived by his two sons, Keith (Jenny) of Columbus and Bradley (Misty) of Reed Point, as well as two brothers, Larry (Bonnie) of Negaunee, MI. and Mark (Jaclyn) of Columbus, his partner in life, Jennifer Davis, his grandchildren: Brock, Skyler, Seth, Mason, Korbin, Bristol, Braley, and Brooklyn, his beloved golden retriever, Ellie, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Dale is proceeded in death by his father, mother, brother (Gary), and three nephews.

Please join us for Dale's Celebration of Life on Saturday, June 19, from 12-3 p.m. at the Anipro Event Center in Absarokee, Montana.