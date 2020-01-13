{{featured_button_text}}

Dale Grebe was born Sept. 27, 1927 in Melstone, Montana and passed away peacefully Jan. 10, 2020 at his home in Billings. He married Betty on Feb. 6, 1954. To this union were born three children Bernie Karla, and Becky. Dale was a faithful man and enjoyed, Bible studies and sharing his faith with others. Dale moved to Belfry as a child. He graduated from Belfry High School in 1945.

Dale was a lifelong farmer and rancher. He and Betty retired and moved to Miles City in 2005

There he spent many wonderful days working cattle, horseback riding and attending livestock sales. He enjoyed his daily coffee hour with his Miles City ‘cowboys’ and then he and his neighbor Chuck would head out of town for a drive around the countryside.

In 2018, Dale and Betty move to Aspen View Retirement Community in Billings.

Dale is survived by his wife Betty, children Bernie (Jean), Karla (Lyle), and Becky (Bob), grandchildren: Nichole Woodcock, Clayton Grebe, Tyson Grebe, Justin Peterson, Jess Peterson, Jerri Burkett, and Miranda Bruckner. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jake and Lenna Grebe , his brothers, Bob and Art, and his sister Stella.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thurs., Jan. 16, at St. Johns Lutheran Church in Belfry. Interment to follow at Belfry Cemetery. Visitation 4 to 6 p.m. at Smith Downtown Chapel , 925 So. 27th St. Billings

