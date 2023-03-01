Dale J. Degele age 66 died February 24, 2023 at his home after a brief illness. He was born August 23, 1956 to Jim and Marlene Degele in Billings, Mt.

He drove for Sweetheart Bakery for 27 years and retired with almost 3 million safe driving miles. He worked part time for his son Brian at Dana Motors in the service department until shortly before his death.

He was preceded in death by his daughter Shantel Marie Degele, his brother Dennis and his parents.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years Linda (Averett) Degele, his son Brian Scott Degele and his brothers Ralph, Kelly, Danny Degele and his sister Tanja Hulst.

Services will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints (LDS) in Laurel, Mt. located at 504 W. 11th Street March 4 at 11 a.m.