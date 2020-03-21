Dale James Hand
0 entries

Dale James Hand

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Dale James Hand

Dale James Hand passed away on March 11, 2020. He was born August 18, 1927, in Sandy, Utah, to David A. Hand and Susie Stewart Hand, the last of eight children. He married Afton Joy Gregory May 25, 1949, in Murray, Utah. They were later sealed for time and eternity in the Jordan River Temple. To this union were born two sons: Randall Dale Hand and Gregory James Hand.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East 10600 South, Sandy, Utah. A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 20, 2020, and one hour prior to the service at Larkin Sunset Gardens. Interment will be at Larkin Sunset Gardens Cemetery.

To plant a tree in memory of Dale Hand as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News