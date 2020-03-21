Dale James Hand passed away on March 11, 2020. He was born August 18, 1927, in Sandy, Utah, to David A. Hand and Susie Stewart Hand, the last of eight children. He married Afton Joy Gregory May 25, 1949, in Murray, Utah. They were later sealed for time and eternity in the Jordan River Temple. To this union were born two sons: Randall Dale Hand and Gregory James Hand.