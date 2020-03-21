You have free articles remaining.
Dale James Hand passed away on March 11, 2020. He was born August 18, 1927, in Sandy, Utah, to David A. Hand and Susie Stewart Hand, the last of eight children. He married Afton Joy Gregory May 25, 1949, in Murray, Utah. They were later sealed for time and eternity in the Jordan River Temple. To this union were born two sons: Randall Dale Hand and Gregory James Hand.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East 10600 South, Sandy, Utah. A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 20, 2020, and one hour prior to the service at Larkin Sunset Gardens. Interment will be at Larkin Sunset Gardens Cemetery.
To plant a tree in memory of Dale Hand as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.