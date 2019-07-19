{{featured_button_text}}

Dale Jamison passed away on July 16, 2019 following a battle with lung cancer. He was at home surrounded by his family. He was born on July 20, 1934, in Columbus the first of eight children to Delos and Velma Jamison.

He is survived by his wife, Sharyal; son, Mike (Cindy) Holliday; daughters, Chelle (Tony) Stekar, Vicki Kanski, and Mary Jo (Clay) Devener; brother, Cy (Linda); sister, Cindy Striefel (Dennis); six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Roy and Donald; and sisters, Dorothy, Ellen and Kay.

At Dale’s request a private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the American Cancer Society at 1903 Central Avenue in Billings.

