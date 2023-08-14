Dale Johnson, aged 91, of Billings, passed away on Aug. 12, 2023.

He was born on Dec. 24, 1931, the fourth of five sons to Louise and William Johnson. He was raised on a farm outside of New Underwood, South Dakota. Dale was a proud United States Marine Corps member from 1952 to 1955, serving in Korea and Japan. After obtaining his Master's of Environmental Health in 1960, he worked a variety of jobs with the United States Public Health Service, retiring in Billings in 1985.

Dale married Mary Ann Weiser in New Underwood in 1956. Together, they raised four children until Mary Ann's death in 1968. He then married Clarabeth Holt in Albuquerque, New Mexico, in 1970 and two additional children were born.

Preceding him in death were his parents; brothers Maury, Sid, Chuck and Jake; and his first wife, Mary Ann. He is survived by his wife, Clarabeth; sons Michael (Becky), Patrick, Timothy (Brenda) and Earl; and daughters Kelly (John Sveen) and Heather (James Viano). He was much admired and loved by his six children, 13 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Dale lived a vibrant and full life. He was very active and was an avid golfer until his cancer diagnosis in April of 2023. Dale, as many remember him, had a great sense of humor and an incredibly positive outlook on life. He was devout in his Catholic faith and it brought him immense joy to be surrounded by his family in the outdoors and in his homes in Montana and Arizona. Dale will be fondly remembered and greatly missed by those who loved him.

Funeral mass will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 18, at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 2055 Woody Drive.

Memorials may be made to Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) or Food for the Poor.

