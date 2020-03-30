Dale Richard Stahl, 68, was set free from pain and entered heaven's gates on March 27, 2020 after a very long, hard-fought battle with arthritis, chronic back pain, and most recently multiple myeloma cancer. He passed at his home surrounded by his family.
The oldest of five children, Dale was born on Oct. 14, 1951 to Earl and Betty Ann Stahl. After graduating high school, he made many memories driving his 1969 Z-28 Camaro and his motorcycle around Crestview, Wisconsin. During a summer trip to visit his family in Montana, he met the love of his life across his relative's fence, for which he traded his Camaro for a VW bug to move to Billings to be by her. One year later, he married Nadine (Deanie) Kostelecky and started their family. They were married 46 years and raised their three children, Andrew, Eric (Odie), and Rose in Park City. He started and ran his business, Stahl Cabinets, for 18 years. His outgoing, generous, and kind-hearted nature resulted in his business being very successful, and also gained him many great friendships along the way. Dale filled any room he was in with his warm smile, positivity, and laughter from his corny jokes. He made friends everywhere he went. He constantly brought out the confidence in others and could talk you into just about anything he was passionate about. He was always performing secret acts of kindness and paying it forward whenever he could. Besides his passion for his family and business, Dale also loved hunting, skiing, fishing the Yellowstone, and especially walleye fishing at the family cabin on Fort Peck.
He is survived by his loving wife Nadine (Deanie); his children Eric (Dayle) Stahl of Laurel and Rose (Cory) Smith of Billings; and his five granddaughters Kacie, Hailey, Whitney, Skylar, and Kimber. He also leaves behind his father Earl Stahl of Cudahy, Wisconsin; his sisters Geralyn (Travis) Bradbury of Cudahy, and Cynthia (Jeff) Zarbock of Racine, Wisconsin; his brothers Andrew (Dara) Stahl of Park City and Frank (Dyan) Stahl of Cudahy; his brother-in-law Ron (Diane) Kostelecky of Billings; and sister-in-law Sheryl Zitur of Billings. He leaves 15 nieces and nephews behind as well. Dale was preceded in death by his son Andrew, his mother Betty-Ann, his in-laws Ted and Eleanor Kostelecky, and his brother-in-law Charles Zitur.
A celebration of Dale's life will be scheduled at a later date. To be able to share memories of him with his youngest granddaughter who was born just a month before he passed, the family requests anyone who has any special moments or fond memories of Dale to write them down, including how you knew him, and mail them or email them to one of the family members.
Arrangements are being handled by Cremation & Funeral Gallery. Please visit www.cfgbillings.com to leave condolences for the family.
