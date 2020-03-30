Dale Richard Stahl

The oldest of five children, Dale was born on Oct. 14, 1951 to Earl and Betty Ann Stahl. After graduating high school, he made many memories driving his 1969 Z-28 Camaro and his motorcycle around Crestview, Wisconsin. During a summer trip to visit his family in Montana, he met the love of his life across his relative's fence, for which he traded his Camaro for a VW bug to move to Billings to be by her. One year later, he married Nadine (Deanie) Kostelecky and started their family. They were married 46 years and raised their three children, Andrew, Eric (Odie), and Rose in Park City. He started and ran his business, Stahl Cabinets, for 18 years. His outgoing, generous, and kind-hearted nature resulted in his business being very successful, and also gained him many great friendships along the way. Dale filled any room he was in with his warm smile, positivity, and laughter from his corny jokes. He made friends everywhere he went. He constantly brought out the confidence in others and could talk you into just about anything he was passionate about. He was always performing secret acts of kindness and paying it forward whenever he could. Besides his passion for his family and business, Dale also loved hunting, skiing, fishing the Yellowstone, and especially walleye fishing at the family cabin on Fort Peck.