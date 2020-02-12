Dale Ross Webster, 73, passed away Feb. 10, 2020, at St. Vincent Healthcare in Billings. He was born Dec. 24, 1946, in Pataros, Washington, to William and Alma Webster.
Dale attended school in Laurel. He served in the Marines during the Vietnam War.
Dale married Sharon Russell on June 3, 1981, in Billings. Dale and Sharon ranched outside of Laurel. He worked on the railroad, and also owned and managed rentals.
One of Dale’s passions was gardening. They had a large garden at the ranch. He also loved taking care of his lawn and was very particular about how it was done.
Dale is survived by his wife Sharon, son Lance Lewis, and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Heights Family Funeral Home is handling arrangements. To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com under Our Families.
