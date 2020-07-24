× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dallas EuGene Abegglen, 11, of Garneill, MT passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020 due to an accident on the ranch.

Dallas was born, Feb. 23, 2009, in Lewistown, Montana, to Brandon and Theresa (Lemmon) Abegglen. Dallas attended school in Judith Gap and participated in 4-H.

Dallas loved the sport of football. He was a die-hard Denver Broncos fan. He loved being outside with his cows, his dog Sammy, and riding his four-wheeler. Dallas had a smile that could light up the world. He could start giggling and get you to giggle with him and not even remember what it was about. He really only had an outside voice; school is going to be a lot quieter.

Dallas had a sensitive and kind heart and was very close with his brother, Preston.

Dallas is preceded in death by his grandpa, Steve Lemmon. He is survived by his parents, Brandon and Theresa Abegglen; brother, Preston; grandparents, Patti Lemmon and Kim and Sherry Abegglen.

A Memorial Service for Dallas will be held at Blade Park in Judith Gap on Sunday, July 26th, 2 p.m. (social distancing will apply). Memorials in honor of Dallas can be made to the Judith Gap Ambulance, P.O. Box 2, Judith Gap, MT 59453.

Arrangements are under the care of Creel Funeral Home. Please share memories and condolences at www.creelfuneralhome.com.

