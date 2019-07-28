{{featured_button_text}}

POWELL, Wyo — Dallas 'Harold' Robirds, 89, of Powell, Wyoming, passed away on July 24, 2019, at Powell Valley Health Care. A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at Union Presbyterian Church, 3rd and Bent, Powell, Wyoming. 

A full obituary will follow at wwwthompsonfuneral.net

Tags

Load entries