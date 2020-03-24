Dalton James Craig

Late in the evening on March 20, 2020, our gentle and kind hearted, son, brother, cousin, uncle and friend, Dalton James Craig was called too early in life to our Heavenly Father. While helping others, which he could so often be found doing, Dalton lost his life in a tragic vehicle accident.

Dalton was born on March 10, 1997, to Heath and Jamie (Carmony) Craig. As the third of four children, Shelby, Jessica, and younger brother Tucker; he was encompassed in love always. He grew up in Joliet, and attended Joliet Elementary School until 2005 when the family moved to Springfield, Oregon. There he continued learning at Thurston Elementary School until returning to Montana in 2007. Glendive was his home from then until 2018. During that time he attended the public schools in Dawson County, Graduating in the spring of 2015 from Dawson County High School. Playing football throughout High School and wrestling his freshmen and sophomore years were his passions. He continued his education, attending Dawson Community College in Glendive to receive an associate's degree in Ag-Business in 2017. Throughout High School and College he worked for CHS Farmers Elevator.

In the fall after college he then moved to Laurel keeping construction and contracting work but eventually started his own business, ‘All Things Wood Custom Enterprise'; later named, ‘DC Enterprise'. He had slowly developed the craftsmanship to make beautiful custom wood furniture pieces. From there he lived in Columbus and then Nye where he moved to be closer to the job he was due to start with the Stillwater Mining Company on March 23, 2020. This is where he resided until his passing.

