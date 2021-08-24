Dalton Winter (Reichert) Brendt-Sanchez

Dalton, our beloved son, brother and friend to so many passed away unexpectedly on Monday, August 16, 2021 at home with his loving Husband Jake by his side. Dalton was born the 4th, of Dec., 1993 in Billings, MT. to Martin and Brenda Reichert. Dalton attended Billings Schools and graduated in 2012.
Dalton was a master of many crafts. He started working at the age of 14, building a dream for himself cooking, baking, waiting tables and then went to Cosmetology School, where he found his passion and joy, meeting and making people as he would say, 'Gorgeous'. Dalton had a love for the art of tattooing and worked at a couple of shops, while still being able to stay connected to his peers, old and new. He was drawn back to his passion recently working a long side, 'His Gals' at the Beauty Mark Salon.
Dalton was a people person. To say Dalton had friends was an understatement, because to truly know Dalton, you were family. If you saw Dalton out, he was your party, dancing, singing and joking with you, but when you needed him most, he was there helping, listening or providing you with that magical way he had to snap you out of whatever funk life was handing you.
Dalton embraced life, finding the love of his life. He married Jacob Brendt-Sanchez on the 17th of Jan. 2015. Dalton and Jake found joy and love in one another while making plans for their future together with their dogs Ridley and Neptune.
Dalton is survived by his husband Jacob (Jake) Brendt-Sanchez, parents Martin (Brenda) Reichert, sisters, Keera Ackley, CarraSue Ackley, their children, Damien, Willow, Zaydence, Khloye and Jordiyn, who he loved and cared for at times., uncles Danny Reichert, Ray (Tammy) Reichert, Dean (Linda) Roller, Mother-in-law Katt Sanchez and sister-in-law Carlie Smith. Dalton was a part of a HUGE loving family of Aunts, Uncles and Cousins and his loving 'Framily' of Friends, to name you all would be impossible. He took the time to make your presence known when he saw you.
Dalton is preceded in death by his Grandparents Carl (Marie) Reichert, Alvin 'Flash' Lorash, Sue Williams, uncles Richard Reichert, Earl Lorash, Steven Weber and an aunt, Linda Roller.
Funeral Services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday August 28, at St. Bernard's Parish, located at 226 Wicks Lane. Interment will follow at Huntley Cemetery. Luncheon to follow at the Moose Lodge at 131 Calhoun Lane.
