Dalton Winter (Reichert) Brendt-Sanchez

Dalton, our beloved son, brother and friend to so many passed away unexpectedly on Monday, August 16, 2021 at home with his loving Husband Jake by his side. Dalton was born the 4th, of Dec., 1993 in Billings, MT. to Martin and Brenda Reichert. Dalton attended Billings Schools and graduated in 2012.

Dalton was a master of many crafts. He started working at the age of 14, building a dream for himself cooking, baking, waiting tables and then went to Cosmetology School, where he found his passion and joy, meeting and making people as he would say, 'Gorgeous'. Dalton had a love for the art of tattooing and worked at a couple of shops, while still being able to stay connected to his peers, old and new. He was drawn back to his passion recently working a long side, 'His Gals' at the Beauty Mark Salon.

Dalton was a people person. To say Dalton had friends was an understatement, because to truly know Dalton, you were family. If you saw Dalton out, he was your party, dancing, singing and joking with you, but when you needed him most, he was there helping, listening or providing you with that magical way he had to snap you out of whatever funk life was handing you.