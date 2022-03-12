 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Damian Ray Kvamme

Damian Ray Kvamme died Feb. 14, 2022. Memorial service will be held at Emmanuel Baptist Church on Thursday, March 17 at 11 am. Reception to follow at noon at church.

