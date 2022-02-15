Damian Ray Kvamme, 28, of Indianapolis, IN, died on Feb. 14, 2022 at RiverStone Hospice in Billings after a short battle with glioblastoma, brain cancer. Although only 28 at the time of his illness, Damian touched many lives with his quick wit and language skills.

At the early age of four, Damian was adopted by Lisa Kvamme and Phil Kvamme. He often said "I love you to infinity". He spent his elementary years at Highland and McKinley Elementary. Growing up on Pine Street included sleepovers, block-parties, and many neighborhood friends. He enjoyed swim lessons, 4-H activities, and art camps at Rocky Mountain College. Art classes and English classes at Senior High were some of his favorites. He graduated from Senior in 2012 and later graduated with an associate's degree in business.

Damian was born to Brandy Durham Nov. 15, 1993. He was the oldest child of Lisa Kvamme and Phil (Laurie) Kvamme. Besides his parents, he leaves behind his sister, Skylar Hill; and brother, Noah (Hannah) Kvamme; and grandmother Bonnie Norris. He leaves behind loving step-siblings, aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is predeceased by grandparents, Rod and Pauline Kvamme.

Damian struggled with depression throughout his life but was a champion of the underdog. This included dogs with three legs including family pets Kanisko, Rufus, and Creek.

Family services at a later time with burial in Seeley Lake Cemetery.