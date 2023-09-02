Dan Arnold Bilden, 76, of Lavina, MT passed away surrounded by his family on August 29, 2023. Dan was born September 30, 1946 to Don and June Bilden.

After college and military service he moved to the family ranch to raise his family and spend the rest of his life.

Dan is survived by his sister, Becky Zent; son, Brock (Carolyn) Bilden; son, Bart (Heather) Bilden; grandchildren: Braedan and Cadee; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of his life will be held at the Senior Center in Lavina at 1:00 p.m. on September 15, 2023.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Dan's memory can be made to the Senior Center.