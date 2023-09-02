Dan Arnold Bilden, 76, of Lavina, MT passed away surrounded by his family on August 29, 2023. Dan was born September 30, 1946 to Don and June Bilden.
After college and military service he moved to the family ranch to raise his family and spend the rest of his life.
Dan is survived by his sister, Becky Zent; son, Brock (Carolyn) Bilden; son, Bart (Heather) Bilden; grandchildren: Braedan and Cadee; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of his life will be held at the Senior Center in Lavina at 1:00 p.m. on September 15, 2023.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Dan's memory can be made to the Senior Center.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.