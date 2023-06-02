Dan "Ernie" Reichenbach earned his wings, December 23, 2022 while with his parents in Surprise, Arizona. Ernie was born on June 9, 1959, to Ernest "Bud" and Jeanette Reichenbach.

Ernie is survived by his loving wife, Barb of thirty-eight wonderful years. His children Tina, Danielle and Justin; his parents Bud and Jeanette Reichenbach, his siblings Don (Crystal), Doug (Angie), Renee (Tim Bauer) and all his aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews and nieces.

Ernie's Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, June 9, 2023 beginning at 4:00 p.m., at the Yellowstone Country Club, Billings, MT.