Dan "Ernie" Reichenbach earned his wings, December 23, 2022. Ernie had traveled with Barb and the kids from their home in Sugarland, Texas to be with his parents at their home in Surprise, Arizona for Christmas and they were all together. The family is deeply saddened by his sudden passing.

Ernie was born on June 9, 1959, to Ernest "Bud" and Jeanette Reichenbach. He was their first son born and he grew up in Billings. He married the love of his life Barb Fuchs, and they raised their family. Ernie was a son, brother, husband, father and uncle. He offered a level of optimism that was honest and heartfelt and spilled over into everything he did.

Ernie had many successful professions throughout his life. He took great pride in his work as the Director of DXP in Houston, Texas. In the last months of Ernie's life, he handled all the aspects to launch the family business, Agape Juice in Richmond, Texas. He wanted the best for his girls, and he bent over backwards to make this dream happen. Ernie grew up playing baseball and was inducted into the American Legion Baseball Hall of Fame. He became an avid golfer. When he wasn't working or golfing you could find him in the backyard by the pool with Barb, family and friends. One of his main joys was to show his love by feeding you. He knew his way around the kitchen and enjoyed everything involved in preparing a feast, from the shopping, to preparation and then presentation to family and friends.

Ernie is survived by his loving wife, Barb of thirty-eight wonderful years. His children Tina, Danielle and Justin; his parents Bud and Jeanette Reichenbach, his siblings Don (Crystal), Doug (Angie), Renee (Tim Bauer) and all his aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews and nieces.

Ernie's Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, June 9, 2023 beginning at 4 p.m., at the Yellowstone Country Club, Billings, Montana.