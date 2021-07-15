Dan Hinckley

Dan was born on Jan. 27, 1940 in Moab, Utah to Orville and Elsie Hinckley. Dan's career was spent as a Wildlife Biologist for both the state and federal government, first in the state of Utah, next Texas and then ultimately in his beloved state of Montana. Dan was passionate about his work and equally passionate about living every day to the fullest. On most days, Dan could be found working in his greenhouse or in the garden, hunting and fishing with his son and grandson, skiing, running, and enjoying life with his wife, Carolee. Dan will be remembered by family and friends for his masterful storytelling, boundless energy, warm smile, and joyful laughter.