Dan Hinckley
Dan Hinckley, age 81, passed away peacefully at his home in Great Falls surrounded by loving family, the evening of June 3, 2021. A celebration of life service will be held at Schnider Funeral home, Great Falls on July 17, at 2:00 p.m.
Dan was born on Jan. 27, 1940 in Moab, Utah to Orville and Elsie Hinckley. Dan's career was spent as a Wildlife Biologist for both the state and federal government, first in the state of Utah, next Texas and then ultimately in his beloved state of Montana. Dan was passionate about his work and equally passionate about living every day to the fullest. On most days, Dan could be found working in his greenhouse or in the garden, hunting and fishing with his son and grandson, skiing, running, and enjoying life with his wife, Carolee. Dan will be remembered by family and friends for his masterful storytelling, boundless energy, warm smile, and joyful laughter.
He is survived by his daughter, Kris Hinckley (Corinne Crncich); his son, Dale (Debbie) Hinckley; his daughter, Kim Hinckley (Bill DuBeau); wife, Carolee Bernardi; her sons, Chris (Kalista), Lee (Rachel), Brian (Lorrie); Carolee's grandchildren; his grandchildren, Chase Hinckley and Chelsea Leibrand (Jeremy, Kashlynn, Harper); his sister, MaryLynn Hinckley and his nephews (Keith and Wil Case).
He is preceded in death by his parents Orville and Elsie Hinckley and his sister, Alice Hinckley.
Dan had an impact on so many people's lives and his memory will live on for years to come.
Condolences for the family may be shared at: https://www.schniderfuneralhome.com. Any memorial contributions can be made in honor of Dan Hinckley to the Montana Wildlife Federation at: https://montanawildlife.org
We will have a celebration of Dan's life in Billings on Saturday, August 7,. More details will be shared on Facebook.
